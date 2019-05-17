Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer gardens in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Midtown Biergarten

PHOTO: ALEX S./YELP

Topping the list is Midtown BierGarten. Located at 2332 K St. in Capital Avenue, the beer garden and German spot is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews on Yelp.

2. Federalist Public House & Beer Garden

PHOTO: MYMY N./YELP

Next up is Capital Avenue’s Federalist Public House & Beer Garden, situated at 2009 Matsui Alley. With four stars out of 563 reviews on Yelp, the beer garden, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. SacYard Community Tap House

PHOTO: JOHN H./YELP

East Sacramento’s SacYard Community Tap House, located at 1725 33rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer garden and food truck 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews.

4. Hop Gardens Taproom

PHOTO: HOP GARDENS TAPROOM/YELP

Hop Gardens Taproom, a beer garden that also offers pizza and more in Curtis Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2904 Franklin Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Concerts in the Park

PHOTO: EMILIO M./YELP

Downtown, check out Concerts in the Park, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food trucks and beer garden at 901 I St., Cesar Chavez Plaza on Fridays.