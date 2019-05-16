



— A woman was banned from a sports complex after reportedly sticking her foot out to trip a child playing in at a youth basketball tournament.

This happened at a tournament in Rocklin. Witnesses say the woman is a parent of a child on the other team and the incident was caught on camera by the team’s footage.

The coach, a parent of one of the players, posted about the incident on Facebook condemning the woman for reportedly telling her child to elbow other players in the face.

READ ALSO: Fair Oaks Elementary School Shut Down After More Than 100 Students Contract Norovirus

The unsportsmanlike conduct has gotten the woman banned from future games at Hardwood Palace.

After the incident, the opposing team reached out to apologize for the parent’s behavior.