



— The windshield of a Chevy minivan was pierced by a stolen Caltrans tri-pod Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the tripod, which belongs to a Caltrans survey team, was stolen from the corner of Neasham Circle and Front Street in Sacramento around 10:34 a.m.

Five minutes later, CHP said the tripod was deliberately thrown from 2nd Street, west of Interstate 5, and went through the windshield of the passenger van traveling south on the interstate.

The event caused a medical emergency for the vehicle occupants, and CHP said they were transported to UC Daivs for evaluation. There is no word on their condition.

Officers identified a white male adult who was wearing dark clothing and sneakers as the suspect. At approximately 1:20 p.m. Sergeant Robinson reportedly observed a suspect matching that description on Front Street, where the initial theft occurred.

After a short foot pursuit and struggle, the suspect, a 32-year-old transient residing in Sacramento, was detained. He was taken to the South Sacramento CHP area office for questioning. Investigators said more follow-up investigation is needed for the incident.

He was later booked into the Sacramento County Jail for an active warrant and resisting a police officer.

Officers said this felony attempted murder investigation is ongoing and will be handled by Officer M. Burgess.