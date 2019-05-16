Question of the Day Pt. 2The first thing I'll do when I retire is ______.

3 hours ago

Rattlesnake vs Dog Training Pt. 2Lori Wallace has more on this training happening at VCA Bradshaw Animal Hospital.

3 hours ago

Whitney High Broadcast Pt. 2Ashley Williams has more from Whitney High’s broadcast center!

3 hours ago

BBQ & A Pt. 3Cody has more with Jamie Purviance and a vegetarian dish for the grill!

3 hours ago

Check In With Marianne Pt. 3More with Tina and Marianne!

3 hours ago