



— The Sacramento Department of Utilities is increasing staff levels ahead of heavy storms.

A spokesperson for the department said when it comes to storms like these, utility crews do a lot of waiting for damage.

Slow and steady rain didn’t seem to bother people going about their day in downtown Sacramento.

“We’re sitting outside having coffee enjoying it, we’re good,” said Monica Cuellar.

Lon Peterson with the city utility department isn’t too concerned about the storms but says it’s something crews keep an eye on.

“The time of year you wouldn’t think ‘oh we’d have an issue with rain or water’ but there’s always the potential for that,” Peterson said.

Peterson said the utility department has 16 extra employees on standby. Crews were out clearing storm drains Wednesday afternoon.

“Most of the city is in a bowl, its lower than the river system so most of the water that comes into the city has to be pumped back out,” Peterson said.

Heavy storms mean dozens of pump stations throughout Sacramento will be working extra hard. Peterson said flooding is not a huge concern because there are not as many leaves on the ground and river levels are low. But he’s still urging people to be vigilant about calling in any flooding or downed trees they notice.

“You can never predict what’s it’s going to be, and even certain parts of town might get more rain than others,” he said.