SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New parents in California may each get an extra two weeks of Paid Family Leave next year, giving families an extra whole month to stay home and bond with their newborn.

Governor Gavin Newsom outlined the proposal in the May budget revision.

California currently pays new parents, and those caring for a sick loved one:

60-70 percent of their salary (based on income)

For up to six weeks of Paid Family Leave annually

This is in addition to 6-8 weeks of paid Disability Leave for new mothers who give birth.

Governor Newsom’s proposal would increase Paid Family Leave for each parent to up to 8 weeks starting July 1, 2020. If both parents take full advantage of the new benefit, they would have a combined four months to care for a newborn or adopted child after the mother’s disability period ends.

In order to pay for the extra two weeks, the Governor plans to reduce the minimum reserve in the Disability Insurance Fund to 15% effective July 1, 2019. As a result the state will be able to pay for the benefit without any new taxes or impact to the overall budget.

The Governor’s goal is to eventually extend that paid leave further total to ensure all newborns and adopted children can be cared for by a parent or close family member for the first six months of life.

He’s convening a Task Force to consider different options to make it happen without burdening the state budget. The Task Force recommendations will be issued in November.