SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man suspected of using a drone to drop anti-media, Nazi-themed fliers on a Sacramento State event and the Golden 1 Center is now facing federal charges, but not for what he did in Sacramento.

(credit: Dom Vitiello/@THESTATEHORNET)

Tracy Mapes of Sacramento is facing charges of violating National Defense Airspace for doing a drone drop over Bay Area football games nearly two years ago. He was arrested for flying a drone over Levi Stadium and dropping anti-media leaflets.

If convicted, Mapes could face up to a year in federal custody and have to pay a $100,000 fine.

Sacramento State president Robert S. Nelsen confirmed that a

Tracey Mapes (Credit: Santa Clara Police Department)

drone dropped nazi propaganda during the Sacramento State Farm to Fork dinner on the Guy West Bridge on May 3.

No arrests were made for the May 3 event.