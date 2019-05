SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Country superstar Carrie Underwood lit up Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night, and it was a talented Modesto teen’s time to shine as well.

Isaac Einhell stepped up on the stage and rapped during the song “The Champion”. Video of their duet was featured in a tweet from Golden 1 Center.

.@carrieunderwood brought out Modesto teen Isaac Einhell to rap during ‘The Champion’ and lets just say HE 👏 DID 👏 THAT 👏 pic.twitter.com/VXhprNUa63 — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) May 15, 2019

Einhell posted a photo on Facebook of the hug he shared with Underwood after the song.