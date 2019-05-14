



The Sacramento city council approved the naming of a teen space in the library after Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark, who was killed in her car in the library parking lot as she was leaving work.

Six months after her murder, her husband Kelly Clark says he’s making it his mission to make libraries safer, and create a scholarship fund in his wife’s name.

“I am enormously proud,” Kelly Clark said.

Clark says his wife immersed herself in serving the community of North Natomas, which studies show is one of the most diverse in the U.S.

“She spent a great deal of her time researching the demographics to determine exactly how to get the collection right, and the programs right, needed to meet their needs,” Clark said.

Photos show the couple together, loving life.

“We loved traveling, we loved adventuring,” Clark said.

Wooton-Clarks’s life was cut short when she was allegedly murdered by a man who she had banned from the library months earlier, for harassing people.

“I remember Amber talking to me about it, that day that she came home from work, she was very shaken by his behavior, because he refused to leave the library,” Clark said. “It had kind of given her a sense of pause, a sense of fear.”

Now Kelly Clark is advocating for strict library workplace violence protections. He has also started a scholarship fund in his wife’s name, for Inderkum High School students seeking a career in education.

“Amber was very fond of helping the teens at Inderkum High meet their needs, their information needs, and progress in their education,” Clark said.

Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark’s life came to a tragic end. Her memory will live on, and her legacy will make libraries safer.

“I think I’m finally at a place now, where I can do a lot of good things and I’m devoted to not only trying to help libraries be safer but to promote Amber’s legacy,” Clark said.

Besides the Sacramento City Council’s approval of teen space in the North Natomas library names after Clark, there will also be an art piece permanently installed at the library in her honor.

A scholarship fund has also been made in memory of Clark.