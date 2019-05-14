FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Public Health Department is closing Dewey Fundamental Elementary School for the remainder of the week after several confirmed cases of norovirus.

The school says they have been dealing with a large number of absences with students reporting symptoms of vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea.

All school activities, including Discovery Club, were also canceled as the school undergoes a deep cleaning.

The school plans to reopen on Monday, May 20.

San Juan Unified School District released a statement Tuesday night about the closure.

“We have been keeping a close eye on attendance and absences being reported at our other schools in the area but have not seen what has occurred at Harry Dewey Fundamental Elementary School at any other school. We’ll continue to work closely with Sacramento County Public Health and implement any recommendations they recommend.

The impact of the missed three days is yet to be determined as we are in the process of submitting paperwork for a waiver to the state for the three-day closure at the school.”