SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 100 firefighters battled a four-alarm fire overnight at the Blue Diamond Almond Factory in Sacramento.

Crews say the fire started shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday at the C and 18th Street plant.

The fire was contained to the second floor, but heavy smoke did travel to the third floor of the building.

Fire at the Blue Diamond factory in downtown Sacramento is now at three alarms. There are reports of some people needing medical care. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jY0iWbsEIG — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 14, 2019

All 250 employees were evacuated overnight. Firefighters say a total of three employees suffered minor injuries; one was treated and released while two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No firefighters were hurt.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.