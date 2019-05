SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – UFC is returning to Sacramento this summer.

On Friday, the UFC announced that an event will be coming to Golden 1 Center on July 13. It’s the first UFC event in Sacramento since December 17, 2016. That’s when hometown favorite Urijah Faber had his final fight.

The pay-per-view event will be broadcast through ESPN+.

The fight cards and ticket on-sale information has not yet been announced.