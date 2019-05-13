Menu
Amgen Rancho Cordova Pt.7
Angel Cardenas is back again at the Amgen Tour bothering more athletes in Rancho Cordova.
14 minutes ago
Upgrade Makeover
We with with our makeoveree who has been going through progressive changes with dental, physique and skin improvements for a few months and today we top it all off with hair & makeup.
20 minutes ago
Women's Soccer Team
Dina Kupfer is live Sacramento's Premier Women's Soccer Team, the California Storm kicks off their season May 19th and she learns some tips.
22 minutes ago
Golf & Guitars Showcase
We meet the man behind the annual golf & guitars extravaganza and we'll get a taste of what's in store for tonight's singer/songwriters showcase!
32 minutes ago
Amgen Rancho Cordova Pt.6
Angel Cardenas is talking to an Amgen Tour of California rider about the tour to South Lake Tahoe.
37 minutes ago
Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ Flying Forward at The CW
May 13, 2019 at 9:08 am
Ruby Rose’s “Batwoman” Flying Forward at The CW