More Than Pink Walk
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815
May 11, 2019 at 07:30 am – 11:00 am
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/2019-komen-more-than-pink-walk/

Adoptable Goods Festival – Apparel Room Reveal
1517 E St., Sacramento, California
Saturday, May 11

Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Road
Sacramento, CA 95828
916.504.2828
916.383.7062 Fax
dfoster@sspca.org

The Ice Lounge
155 Joiner Pkwy in Lincoln
(916) 434-1615

Habitat for Humanity
https://habitatgreatersac.org/

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Saturday, May 11, 2019
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/stamp-out-hunger

Akachi Okugo, Founder of Made In Sac Apparel
https://www.theloyalist.com/madeinsac

Chefs Cycle
May 14-16
Santa Rosa
https://www.sawyerhotel.com
http://www.chefscycle.org

