Dance Party with GuestsLucy Norton's 5th grade class from Mather Heights Elementary School joins us for one of our world famous dance parties.

15 hours ago

All Photo RecreationsWe look at all of the photos that were recreated in spirit of mother's day.

15 hours ago

Question of the Day 2Tina wants to know, what about you is most like your mother?

15 hours ago

Local FilmmakersJulissa is talking to the director Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi and producer Kahlil Jacobs-Fantauzzi about the Sacramento premiere of the documentary film BAKOSÃ“: Afrobeats of Cuba.

15 hours ago

Raley Field CornholeDina Kupfer is checking out the first season of Raley Field that is opening the park early to Cornhole players and we get some lessons on the best way to throw a bag and how you can get involved!

15 hours ago