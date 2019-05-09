River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
Saturday, May 11
7pm
Right Here on CW31

The Environmental Club at Del Oro High School
IG: @deloroenvironmentalclub

Nugget Markets
2000 Town Center Plaza, West Sacramento, CA 95691
http://www.nuggetmarket.com

Sacramento Makeup Design Studio LLC
110 Gateway Drive Suite 100
Lincoln CA 95648
(916) 253-9773
https://www.instagram.com/sacramentomakeupstudio/?hl=en
Shop Hours:
Wednesday-Saturday
12 Noon to 6pm
Sunday Workshops Only
https://temptu.com/pro/school
@sacramentomakeupstudio

Mother’s Day Personalized Donuts
Order by Friday May 10
Bring Pictures to Local Dunkin’ Donuts
https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en/locations

Maria Kang
No Excuse Mom
http://www.noexcusemom.com

Art, Beer & Wine Festival
May 11 & 12 from 11am-5pm.
Tasting times 12pm-4:30pm.
30 brewery/wineries
75+ artists
http://www.eldoradohillsartfestiva.org

Keller Williams RED DAY:
https://www.gofundme.com/kw-sacramento-red-day-2019?teamInvite=StPSsZ1Z6G1b4knziZx8myg6GTyS0kK67V6sWgSbsOCQHKhVZwIgcMEQAyLrqJJQ

Front Street Animal Shelter:
http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Community-Development/Animal-Care

6th Annual Festival of The Arts
May 10, 2019
11:00am-2:00pm
4640 Orange Grove Avenue
Sacramento
General Admission is Free
http://www.avg.com

Ticket to Dream
Collecting Donations Today
9am-5pm
Keller Williams
548 Gibson Drive, Suite 200
Roseville
Ticket to Dream: (916) 292-9550
Keller Williams Roseville: (916) 788-8800
http://www.tickettodream.org/redday

