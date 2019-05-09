



— Some parents say they are shocked and disturbed after finding out an Elk Grove man arrested for driving drunk and spitting at officers, is also a middle school teacher in Sacramento.

John Chandler was arrested Tuesday and proceeded to take a strange mugshot.

According to the school website, Chandler is a PE teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. K-8.

“They are supposed to be teaching your kids the right thing to do and he’s sitting there doing the total opposite. It’s really disturbing,“ said Cori Thomas, who has kids in the district.

Police said on Tuesday they found John Chandler sitting in his car, clearly impaired. When they confronted him, they say he started spitting at them. Chandler is now charged with DUI and battery.

“I feel like teachers have a responsibility to be role models and I think drinking to excess is just irresponsible,” said Rachel Wiley, who has kids in the district.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Unified School District won’t comment on Chandler’s future but said the district is sympathetic to the concerns of parents.

“I think the teacher should probably be dismissed from the district, that would be my opinion,” Wiley said.

CBS13 spoke with one parent who said Chandler made a mistake but doesn’t deserve to be vilified.

“I think that these people are just like anybody else. I mean, the fact that they are in charge of children, doctors get DUIs, cops, politicians, but we hold teachers to a higher standard,” said Chris Antrim.

This isn’t the first time Chandler has had issues with impaired driving. Court records show Chandler pleaded no contest to a DUI charge seven years ago.