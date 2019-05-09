



FOLSOM (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man is under arrest after a Folsom woman’s home was broken into and several of her items were taken.

On May 3, police were notified of a burglary in the 1700 block of Creekside Drive in Folsom. When police arrived, they spoke to the victim who said her apartment was broken into and several items, including her vehicle, her credit cards, and her cell phone, were stolen, according to a Folsom Police Department statement.

Police say the victim’s credit cards had been used in several places throughout Sacramento and Elk Grove. Officers reportedly used Find My iPhone app and were led to a home where 36-year-old Just Cogbill, of Elk Grove, was inside.

Detectives say they found several items in the home that were reportedly bought by Cogbill with the victim’s credit cards.

Cogbill was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on several felony charges.