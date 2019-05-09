Davis Pride Festival

Sunday, May 19

10am-4pm

Central Park

401 C St., Davis

Free & Open to the Public

http://www.davispride.org

River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Saturday, May 11

7pm

Right Here on CW31

Trail Coffee Roasters

870 Dave Brubeck Way

Stockton

8am – 5pm

The Prickly Pear

Plant subscription is $20/mo for two Succulents and a locally made wellness product from female-owned small business

Dia de Las Madres Cultura Y Arte Car Show Fundraiser

Sunday May 12

La Jamaica 609 S. Lincoln Street in Stockton, ca

$10 Admission/Raffle Ticket Kids Free

Danzantesdelpuerto.net

KLJ Studios

http://www.KLJStudios.com

info@KLJStudios.com

Portrait and Beauty Studio

530.723.5332

Arboga Whanau Girls Group

Berry Neapolitan Frappuccino 12 oz size only for $4

Today

Marysville Starbucks ONLY

904 E St. Marysville, CA 95901

http://arboga.mjusd.com/

Dixon May Fair

Today-Sunday

***Today is Kids’ Day!! All Kids 12 & Under are FREE!

655 S. First St, Dixon

More Info: http://www.DixonMayFair.com

Winning Village

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Today

3pm–5pm

137 E Weber

Stockton

https://www.winningvillage.org/

California Cornhole Association

http://www.calcornhole.com

916-607-8043

https://www.facebook.com/events/936947483180942/?ti=ia&__mref=mb

Bakosó: Afrobeats of Cuba

Sac Film Premiere w/ Q&A

Tonight (Friday, May 10)

8pm

The Guild Theater

2828 35th Street, Sacramento

Tickets $10 Available Online!!

Follow us on Instagram (@bakoso_cuba) and on Facebook! Help spread the word

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bakoso-afrobeats-of-cuba-sac-film-premiere-w-qa-tickets-60710800639?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2RNgq58NNtadjS4bcZ87qY5A6Lr0B2HKfp42nC1BXyu-vT8P3Gjm1242g