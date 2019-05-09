Davis Pride Festival
Sunday, May 19
10am-4pm
Central Park
401 C St., Davis
Free & Open to the Public
http://www.davispride.org
River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas
Saturday, May 11
7pm
Right Here on CW31
Trail Coffee Roasters
870 Dave Brubeck Way
Stockton
8am – 5pm
The Prickly Pear
Plant subscription is $20/mo for two Succulents and a locally made wellness product from female-owned small business
Dia de Las Madres Cultura Y Arte Car Show Fundraiser
Sunday May 12
La Jamaica 609 S. Lincoln Street in Stockton, ca
$10 Admission/Raffle Ticket Kids Free
Danzantesdelpuerto.net
KLJ Studios
http://www.KLJStudios.com
info@KLJStudios.com
Portrait and Beauty Studio
530.723.5332
Arboga Whanau Girls Group
Berry Neapolitan Frappuccino 12 oz size only for $4
Today
Marysville Starbucks ONLY
904 E St. Marysville, CA 95901
http://arboga.mjusd.com/
Dixon May Fair
Today-Sunday
***Today is Kids’ Day!! All Kids 12 & Under are FREE!
655 S. First St, Dixon
More Info: http://www.DixonMayFair.com
Winning Village
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Today
3pm–5pm
137 E Weber
Stockton
https://www.winningvillage.org/
California Cornhole Association
http://www.calcornhole.com
916-607-8043
https://www.facebook.com/events/936947483180942/?ti=ia&__mref=mb
Bakosó: Afrobeats of Cuba
Sac Film Premiere w/ Q&A
Tonight (Friday, May 10)
8pm
The Guild Theater
2828 35th Street, Sacramento
Tickets $10 Available Online!!
Follow us on Instagram (@bakoso_cuba) and on Facebook! Help spread the word
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bakoso-afrobeats-of-cuba-sac-film-premiere-w-qa-tickets-60710800639?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2RNgq58NNtadjS4bcZ87qY5A6Lr0B2HKfp42nC1BXyu-vT8P3Gjm1242g