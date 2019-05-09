ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The DUI suspect accused of spitting at police officers as they tried to arrest him, then sticking his tongue out in a mug shot, is a teacher at Martin Luther King, Jr. K-8 School in Sacramento.

A district spokesperson confirmed John Chandler’s employment and arrest. The district issued a statement reading:

“Personnel matters are confidential. We are not at liberty to discuss them publicly. However, we are listening and sympathetic to the concerns of parents and are working to address those concerns.”

It is unclear whether Chandler still works at the school.

On Monday night, Elk Grove police officers responded to investigate a report of a possibly impaired driver. At the scene, officers found that the car was parked with the engine running.

Chandler, a 54-year-old Elk Grove resident, was in the driver’s seat.

Officers say Chandler had objective signs of impairment, so they tried to take him into custody. Chandler allegedly struggled with the officers and spit at them, but he was eventually detained.

Chandler was booked into Sacramento County and is facing DUI charges.