



— Questions circulated Wednesday over whether a piece of Sacramento’s past will be preserved.

A chandelier in the Community Center Theater is coming down, but before it happens, many are coming up with solutions to save it.

The mid-century modern chandelier hangs inside the Community Center Theatre and is 50 feet long and 20 feet wide. It has hung there for more than 40 years but is now in the way of a nearly $73 million renovation and expansion of the convention center.

The city said it has to go by June 7, but it has not decided whether to keep it or donate it.

Thomas Allie runs The Lighting Palace, specializing in vintage fixtures and their restoration. He was excited about what refurbishing such a big piece might entail, especially if you consider converting the hundreds of lights to LED.

“There is a huge challenge but I know there are individuals who can bring a piece up to code. And keep it original,” Allie said.

The fixture is city-owned, so donating it would require council approval, but recycling or refurbishing it would not require the same approval. Insiders say it is costly to maintain and not energy-efficient, and the city leaders will likely pass.