RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – It’s an unlikely sight miles from the nearest river — a playful otter feeding on mosquito fish in a Rancho Cordova park’s stormwater basin.

Robert Neep, a resident of the Somerset Ranch subdivision off Douglas Rd., captured the marine mammal on video Wednesday afternoon and theorized the otter had come through the storm drain system.

Neep said the otter appeared to be happy with his circumstances, apparently feeding on mosquito fish planted in the basin.