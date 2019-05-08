



Some Sacramento teachers will be getting pink slips in the coming days.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says it doesn’t have the resources to maintain the number of certificated teachers they have right now. The layoffs are set to be approved at a special board meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

“Decisions that result in our district losing dedicated staff members are not easy. Unfortunately, we do not have the resources to maintain our current staffing levels due to our fiscal crisis and declining enrollment,” said Superintendent Jorge Aguilar in a statement on the layoffs.

The layoffs come ahead of next week’s budget report which could “make or break” the district as it tries to avoid a state takeover.

Teachers took to the picket line in April, the first teacher strike to happen in the Sacramento City Unified School District in decades.

Sacramento teachers are threatening another strike this later in May.