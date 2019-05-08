



— A school bus with a student onboard crashed into parked cars in Elk Grove, and the incident was caught on video.

One elementary school student was on board, but no one was hurt.

The incident happened on Lakemont Drive. Surveillance video shows the school bus first crash into one parked car, then another, pushing one car through a fence and into a home. The driver then backs up his vehicle until it’s no longer on the sidewalk.

In total, three cars are hit.

Neighbors say the sound of the crash was intense. Michael Torres lives across the street from the crash and was inside his home when it happened.

“And we heard this loud bang,” Torres said. “At first I thought someone was trying to break into my home.”

Torres’ home surveillance camera captured the crash.

“I noticed immediately that the bus already had veered into the bike lane, and he was traveling in the bike lane before he made impact,” Torres said.

Work to repair damage to the home is already underway.

The crumpled cars all belong to neighbor Robert Calderon.

“I guess I’m still in shock at the moment,” Calderon said. “Number one: I’m just glad no one was hurt or seriously injured, you know the car can be replaced.”

A spokesperson for Elk Grove Unified School District says the crash is under investigation. The driver has been placed on leave. The CHP is also investigating what led to the crash.