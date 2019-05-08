



— People living in downtown Sacramento say they don’t feel comfortable in their own home. Some are even moving, all because of a homeless man.

“Pants pulled down to the ankles pleasuring himself like he was at an amusement park,” said Robert Ellis.

Robert says he looked out his bedroom window to see a homeless man, with his pants down, surrounded by pornographic magazines.

“I did a triple take and that’s when I noticed an obscene act taking place in front of my eyes,” said Robert.

“It was horrifying in broad daylight with pornographic material strewed all around him and not a care in the world,” said Andrea Michon, a concerned parent.

To make matters worse, it happened less than a mile from an elementary and middle school.

“As parents, this is exactly our worst nightmare,” Andrea said.

Robert called the police, and the man was arrested, but since this is a misdemeanor crime, he was released a few hours later.

“That’s very frustrating. Very concerning. But that’s sad because he needs help obviously and I’m sure he didn’t get help in 12 hours,” said a neighbor.

Knowing the man is back in the neighborhood has people feeling helpless and resorting to options they never thought they would.

“It’s gotten me to the point where I think I’m going to have to sell my house now. I don’t want to be here anymore,” Robert said.

Kids in the neighborhood are being told to play just in the backyard, for now.