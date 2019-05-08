Filed Under:DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow

SELLING THEIR SOULS — With things getting out of control, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) concoct a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau.   But when things go awry, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) must work together to discover what Neron is planning.  Elsewhere, Constantine (Matt Ryan), is given a tough choice on who to save from Hell.  Ramona Young, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Courtney Ford also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed (#415). Original airdate: Monday, May 13th, 2019 @ 8pm

