SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl during a south Sacramento burglary.

The incident happened back in June 2017.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office, the girl was home alone when Steve Vang broke in. Vang found the girl in her room and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

The girl screamed and tried to fight Vang off. He eventually ran out and she went to a neighbor to call 911.

Law enforcement officers found that Vang had dropped his cellphone while running away. Detectives were able to search his phone and found web searches for “teen abduction” pornography.

Detectives were later able to connect Vang as a suspect to two other burglaries within a mile of the girl’s home. The girl was able to pick Vang’s photo out of a lineup and he was arrested.

Tuesday, the DA’s office announced Vang had been convicted by a jury of charges of child sexual assault, three counts of first-degree burglary, and vehicle theft.

Vang faces 64 years and 4 months to life in prison. He will be sentenced on June 7.