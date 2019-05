SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding an at-risk missing man from south Sacramento.

Alfonso Bajado, 79, was last seen near Brookfield and Tangerine drives in south Sacramento early Monday afternoon. He was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra with the California license plate number 6CCE615.

Help find At-Risk Missing Person with dementia, 79 yr old Alfonso Bajado – last seen Mon 5/6, at 2:00 p.m. near Brookfield/Tangerine Drive in South Sac. Driving a ‘08 Nissan Sentra @6CCE615, wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/4SLv5E1CyB — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 7, 2019

He was wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes when he was last seen.

Bajado is considered at-risk due to dementia.

Anyone who sees Bajado is asked to call 911.