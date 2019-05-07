



— A woman and her two dogs were attacked in a neighborhood park by an off-leash dog.

“I was walking my dogs through the park as I do every morning before work,” Jane Tilton said.

She had seen a woman and her Doberman at Pebble Creek Park once before.

“I said, ‘You need to put your dog on a leash,'” Tilton said.

But this time she was blindsided.

“He locked eyes on us and came darting at us,” Tilton said.

In a flash, the off-leash Doberman began attacking Tilton and her dogs.

“The dogs had a hind leg dog fight and I was thrown to the ground,” she said.

Still holding her pups on a leash, Tilton knew in that instant she was hurt.

“I have a fractured wrist, I have a fractured elbow,” she showed as her arm was in a cast and a sling.

As Tilton laid flat on the ground, the woman and her Doberman took off running.

“I said, ‘You’re not gonna help me?’ and she said, ‘Get up!’ and I said, ‘I can’t,’ and that’s when she scampered off,” Tilton said. “You would leave someone on the ground injured?”

Shocked and broken, being a nurse herself, Tilton carried her arm home in complete dismay. In the city of Rocklin, it’s illegal to have your dog off leash, but we wanted to know, was there another crime committed, if any?

“It’s my understanding that there was no other crime committed,” said Sgt. Gregory Jensen with Rocklin Police.

Tilton called 911 and couldn’t believe it.

“It’s a hideous thing, but it’s not against the law to leave an injured person that you injured,” she said.

Her husband came home to the news and says whether it was legal, this was wrong.

“It’s not something she needs to go to jail for, but just be human,” Mark Tilton said.

Their only course of action would be to sue the woman in civil court, but first, they’d have to find her.

“I want her to come forward and do the right thing. I want her to apologize and explain herself,” Tilton said.

Now Tilton, who has dedicated her life to helping others, is out of work and out on disability.

“You’ve changed somebody’s life and run like a coward and I’m just sick of humanity for that,” Jane said.

Tilton’s dogs were not injured in the fight. Police say had she been bitten by the Doberman that would then be considered a crime.