



Mayor Darrell Steinberg is weighing in as another teachers’ strike looms in Sacramento.

In a statement, Steinberg congratulated teachers on their recent victory when an arbitrator ruled in favor of the union over a salary dispute.

But, the mayor called on teachers to settle their contract dispute to avoid a possible state takeover.

To our valued teachers: You won. Can we now work together to avoid a state takeover? https://t.co/RHXC4SUKuj — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) May 6, 2019

“Never has there been a more important time to show grace in victory. Continuing this fight will hurt the very kids you devote your lives to,” Steinberg wrote. “Now that you won, it is essential that both parties get back to the table to promptly negotiate the successor contract.”

The teachers’ union responded to Steinberg’s comments, saying the heart of its agreement was a promise to lower class sizes and improve services to students.

“Reckless administrative spending and fiscal mismanagement does not nullify our contract,” the statement said.

The Sacramento Teachers Association is still calling for a strike on May 22.

A one-day strike already took place on April 11 – the first strike for Sacramento teachers in 30 years.

Sacramento City Unified officials say the district has a deficit amounting to about $35 million.