



— The DUI suspect in a triple fatal crash from Saturday night has been arrested by ICE agents in San Francisco.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, the suspect in a DUI crash that killed three people and injured an 11-year-old girl, is an illegally-present Mexican national.

RELATED: Three Family Members Killed, DUI Suspect Gets Out Of Jail

ICE said Border Patrol had apprehended Huazo-Jardinez in February 2011 in Arizona and granted him voluntary return to Mexico. Officials said he illegally re-entered at some point thereafter.

Police said 33-year-old Huazo-Jardinez was arrested Saturday after reportedly crashing into a family’s home while they were sleeping in Sutter County’s Knights Landing. The crash killed Jose and Anna Pacheco and their 10-year-old son Angel on impact, but their 11-year-old Mariana will survive.

RELATED: Police Say 11-Year-Old Will Recover From Suspected DUI Crash That Killed Parents, Brother

Investigators believe the suspect failed to make a turn Highway 113 as the road curved and overcorrected twice, flying into a single home.

Huazo-Jardinez spent the night in jail, then bailed out after a request by CHP to hold him was denied.

He will be held in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings, officials said.