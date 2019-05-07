Menu
5 AM Club
Question of the Day Pt.2
Tina wants to know, who would you want to fill in for you?
6 hours ago
Wreaths, Wine, Mom
Lori Wallace Checks out the a Mother's Day, Wines & Wreaths Workshop where you can sip on a glass of Mettler wine, while learning all about succulents.
6 hours ago
Cambi (Tries) To Do A Cartwheel
Yes, this just happened.
6 hours ago
Eskaton Loves Alexa
Dina Kupfer is checking out Eskaton Village Roseville which is the first senior living provider in California to offer the Amazon Alexa to every resident living at their community.
6 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt.2
Courtney Takes us through another round of the game show sweeping the nation.
6 hours ago
Latest
Tuesday's Show Info (5/7/19)
Monday's Show Info (5/6/19)
Sunday's Show Info (5/5/19)
Saturday's Show Info (5/4/19)
Friday's Show Info (5/2/19)
Gina Rodriguez Marries Joe Locicero
May 7, 2019 at 3:22 pm
Actress Gina Rodriguez has married her fiance Joe Locicero.