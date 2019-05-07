Question of the Day Pt.2Tina wants to know, who would you want to fill in for you?

6 hours ago

Wreaths, Wine, MomLori Wallace Checks out the a Mother's Day, Wines & Wreaths Workshop where you can sip on a glass of Mettler wine, while learning all about succulents.

6 hours ago

Cambi (Tries) To Do A CartwheelYes, this just happened.

6 hours ago

Eskaton Loves AlexaDina Kupfer is checking out Eskaton Village Roseville which is the first senior living provider in California to offer the Amazon Alexa to every resident living at their community.

6 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt.2Courtney Takes us through another round of the game show sweeping the nation.

6 hours ago