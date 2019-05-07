ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers in Elk Grove say a DUI suspect spit at them during a struggle to arrest him Monday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. along the 9400 block of Elk Grove Boulevard.

Elk Grove police say officers responded to investigate a report of a possibly impaired driver. At the scene, officers found that the car was parked with the engine running.

John Chandler, a 54-year-old Elk Grove resident, was in the driver’s seat.

Officers say Chandler had objective signs of impairment, so they tried to take him into custody. Chandler allegedly struggled with the officers and spit at them, but he was eventually detained.

Chandler has since been booked into Sacramento County and is facing DUI charges.