CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Streets are back open in Carmichael after a garage went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Garfield Avenue, near Locust Avenue.

Firefighters say the flames did not damage the home nearby, but the woodworking shop inside was completely destroyed.

No people or pets were injured.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.