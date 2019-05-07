Lecture room or School empty classroom with Student taking exams, writing examination for studying lessons in high school thailand, interior of secondary education, whiteboard. educational concept





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California State Board of Education is set to vote on new guidance for teaching sex education in public schools that some opponents are calling unnecessary and even obscene.

The guidance gives teachers advice about talking to kindergarteners about gender identity, discussing masturbation with middle-schoolers and recommending books that teach healthy practices for LGBT high schoolers.

The board meets Wednesday to consider a document designed to give teachers ideas to meet the state’s health education standards. The guidance is not mandatory.

RELATED: Vacaville Unified School District Leads The Way For Later School Start Time

The proposal has angered some parents and conservative groups who say it goes too far.

Equality California Communications Director Samuel Garrett-Pate said many parents support the changes. He said too often LGBTQ students don’t receive information during sex education that teaches them about healthy practices.