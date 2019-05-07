



– A dietary supplement is being recalled after the FDA found the pills contain an erectile dysfunction drug that could pose a threat to customers taking prescriptions for diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.

THE BEAST capsules are marketed as a dietary supplement for male enhancement and come packaged in blue wrapping and a blue box with a picture of a beast on it. The 4-pack of pills was sold online and contains no UPC barcode.

The FDA analysis found the pills are tainted with sildenafil, an FDA-approved drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil is in a class of drugs known as “PDE-5” inhibitors. The active ingredients in the inhibitors can interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs and cause a person’s blood pressure to lower to dangerous levels.

STIFF BOY LLC manufactures THE BEAST and issued the voluntary recall. As of the recall no injuries have been reported. STIFF BOY LLC is notifying customers by email and explaining how to return the recalled products.

Customers experiencing any issues while taking these pills should contact their doctor or health care provider immediately. Customers can also report issues to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.