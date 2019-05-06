



— A community is outraged after three people from the same family were killed by a suspected drunk driver and he’s already out of jail.

It happened Saturday night in Sutter County’s Knights Landing after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the family’s home while they were sleeping. The sole surviving family member is in the hospital.

“Some drunk driver who took his life it’s just too short,” said Julissa Pacheco, the victim’s niece.

Jose and Anna Pacheco and their 10-year-old son Angel were killed on impact as a vehicle smashed into their home, but their 11-year-old Mariana would survive.

“She lost everything in a second, everything,” Julissa said.

Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, tried to run but was caught by neighbors.

Investigators believe the suspect failed to make a turn Highway 113 as the road curved and overcorrected twice, flying into a single home.

He spent the night in jail, then bailed out after a request by CHP to hold him was denied.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” said Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Cameron King.

He says the judge was following the law pertaining to vehicular manslaughter.

“Three victims, three fatalities; $300,000 would be a standard bail,” King said.

“$300,000 is not enough for three lives,” said Rafaela Pacheco, the victim’s niece.

Their family fears Jardinez will flee to Mexico and not face the consequences of driving drunk and taking away their family.

“I hope he rots in prison because he does not deserve to be out,” she said.

King says the judge likely was not able to hold the suspect because it’s not a death penalty case and he did not present a serious enough threat to the public.

“He will never understand the pain that we are going through because he is a coward and he knew what he was doing,” she said.