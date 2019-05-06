



— Officers from the San Joaquin County Side Show Task Force made more than 80 traffic stops Sunday in an effort to combat slideshow activity in the county.

The Stockton Police Department said between 2 p.m. and 12 a.m. Sunday, officers on the task force, which consist of officers from the Stockton Police Department, the Lodi Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a mission to counter the sideshow activity in the city of Stockton and the county.

Officers concentrated on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd corridor but responded to activity around the county.

In all, the police department said officers made 81 traffic stops, issued 57 citations, towed 18 vehicles, made 8 reckless driving arrests, made 1 DUI arrest, made 3 weapons arrests, made 2 other misdemeanor arrests, conducted 4 probation searches, and performed 13 modified vehicle inspections.