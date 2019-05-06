Menu
Court's Tunes: 90s RnB
Courtney challenges the Good Day crew to another round of Court's Tunes.
7 minutes ago
Rattlesnake Proof House
The weather is warmer and rattlesnakes are hiding everywhere and in the most unexpected places. Tina is learning how to rattlesnake proof your home.
9 minutes ago
School Bus Driver Retires
Folsom Unified School District school bus driver Ms. Betty Summers is retiring after 44 years!
13 minutes ago
Open Terminal
The Tampa Airport will allow shoppers to enter the airport without a boarding pass on certain days.
21 minutes ago
A & A Music School
Cambi Brown is learning about a music center that has a new approach to teaching.
24 minutes ago
Latest
Monday's Show Info (5/6/19)
Sunday's Show Info (5/5/19)
Saturday's Show Info (5/4/19)
Friday's Show Info (5/2/19)
Thursday's Show Info (5/2/19)
Luke Perry’s Daughter Says He Was Buried In Biodegradable Suit Made From Mushrooms
May 6, 2019 at 8:56 am
Luke Perry
Shannen Doherty
Sophie Perry
wochit entertainment
Luke Perry’s Daughter Says He Was Buried In Biodegradable Suit Made From Mushrooms