SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are cautioning drivers to be safe on this Cinco de Mayo holiday.

They are reminding people that buzzed driving is drunk driving, and that it’s not just alcohol that can impair driving.

Police say prescription drugs and marijuana may impair drivers enough to merit a DUI.

Press Release: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly – Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving, and when you drive impaired, you run the risk of killing yourself or someone else. https://t.co/i4S12DSrc4 #sacpd pic.twitter.com/cKkq5U2ihZ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 5, 2019

Police say it’s important to find a safe ride home. They encourage people to use rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft.