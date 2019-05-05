



— Sunday night, law enforcement officers from across the state, and the families and friends of those killed in the line of duty gathered at the Capitol to pay tribute.

Ten more names will be added to the state police officer memorial.

The sounds of bagpipes echoed through the Capitol Mall.

ALSO: Sacramento Police Take Special Care To Help People In Crisis

Through music and prayer, Sunday night’s candlelight ceremony honored of the California Peace Officers who lost their lives in the live of duty in 2018.

Candles were lit and the names of those killed were read aloud during.

Among them are California Highway Patrol’s Officer Kirk Griess, Stanislaus County Deputy Tony Hinostroza, Newman’s Corporal Ronil Singh, and Sacramento County Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Tomorrow Capitol Mall will be closed between Tower Bridge and 9th Street as early as 8:30 a.m. for a memorial service open to the public.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to speak.

Each will be memorialized with a bronze plaque on the memorial monument.