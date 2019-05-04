Project Hero Honor Ride

Today 7 AM

http://www.WeAreProjectHero.org

Community Yard Sale

Today 8 am to 2 pm

100th Anniversary of the Rainbow Bridge

May 4th – Folsom Historic District

Rededication Ceremony – 10am

Special Tasting Event: 4:30-7:30pm

Folsom Lake Symphony Historic District – 8pm-9:30pm

Tickets:

historicfolsom.org

https://folsomrainbowbridge.com/celebrations/

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, California 95825

empirescomics.com

Free Comic Book Day

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, California 95825

May 4th (8am-8pm)

NAMIWalks for Mental Health 2019

William Land Park

3800 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, California 95822

8:00 am – Check-in begins

9:00 am – Program with speakers, entertainment, awards and more

10:00 am – Walk starts!

https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=779

California Honey Festival

Downtown Woodland

Saturday, May 54h 2018 from 10am – 5pm

https://californiahoneyfestival.com/

May the 4th Be With You Star Wars Day Scavenger Hunt

Today 11-4

Start at Evangelines to Stage Nine Entertainment

stagenine.com

evangelines.com

Job Fair

Florin High School

7956 Cottonwood Ln. in Sacramento

http://blogs.egusd.net/pressroom/2019/04/24/district-event-may-4-sacramento-area-school-districts-revved-about-partnering-to-offer-a-regional-school-bus-driver-transportation-job-fair/

“May the 4th Be With You COSPLAY MASSIVE!”

Saturday, May 4th 2019, 12pm to 10pm

Saberist Academy, Solano Town Center, Fairfield Mall

Free to attend!

The Intruder

In Theaters Now!!!!

The Outcome Band

Ace of Spades – May 17

Tickets are available at: https://veraleighmusic.com/event/2583908/488325339/the-outcome-debut-album-release-with-zoso

Fly Brave Prom

Tonight 6-9

Coloma Community Center

4623 T St.

http://www.flybrave.org/