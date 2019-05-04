Project Hero Honor Ride
Today 7 AM
http://www.WeAreProjectHero.org
Community Yard Sale
Today 8 am to 2 pm
100th Anniversary of the Rainbow Bridge
May 4th – Folsom Historic District
Rededication Ceremony – 10am
Special Tasting Event: 4:30-7:30pm
Folsom Lake Symphony Historic District – 8pm-9:30pm
Tickets:
historicfolsom.org
https://folsomrainbowbridge.com/celebrations/
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, California 95825
empirescomics.com
Free Comic Book Day
May 4th (8am-8pm)
NAMIWalks for Mental Health 2019
William Land Park
3800 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, California 95822
8:00 am – Check-in begins
9:00 am – Program with speakers, entertainment, awards and more
10:00 am – Walk starts!
https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=779
California Honey Festival
Downtown Woodland
Saturday, May 54h 2018 from 10am – 5pm
https://californiahoneyfestival.com/
May the 4th Be With You Star Wars Day Scavenger Hunt
Today 11-4
Start at Evangelines to Stage Nine Entertainment
stagenine.com
evangelines.com
Job Fair
Florin High School
7956 Cottonwood Ln. in Sacramento
http://blogs.egusd.net/pressroom/2019/04/24/district-event-may-4-sacramento-area-school-districts-revved-about-partnering-to-offer-a-regional-school-bus-driver-transportation-job-fair/
“May the 4th Be With You COSPLAY MASSIVE!”
Saturday, May 4th 2019, 12pm to 10pm
Saberist Academy, Solano Town Center, Fairfield Mall
Free to attend!
The Intruder
In Theaters Now!!!!
The Outcome Band
Ace of Spades – May 17
Tickets are available at: https://veraleighmusic.com/event/2583908/488325339/the-outcome-debut-album-release-with-zoso
Fly Brave Prom
Tonight 6-9
Coloma Community Center
4623 T St.
http://www.flybrave.org/