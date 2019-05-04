May The 4th Be With You





— Several local public safety agencies are getting into the May 4th spirit, the day many Star Wars fans celebrate with the catchphrase “May the 4th be with you.”

Folsom Police shared a photo of a stormtrooper on a police motorcycle.

ALSO: California Legislature Declares May 4 ‘Star Wars Day’

Not to be outdone, the Rio Vista Fire Department tweeted a picture of two stormtroopers and Darth Vader in front of a city fire truck. Today is also International Firefighters Day.

“May the 4th be with you”

Many recognize today as Star Wars Day. But, did you know, it is also International Firefighters Day?

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all firefighters, past and present, paid or volunteer, for their service to our Nation and the World. pic.twitter.com/3AI5CyrWhV — Rio Vista Fire Dept (@RioVistaFDPIO) May 4, 2019

The Truckee Police department went with a Jedi theme, sharing a photo of Yoda asking drivers to drive safely.