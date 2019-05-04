May The 4th Be With You
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several local public safety agencies are getting into the May 4th spirit, the day many Star Wars fans celebrate with the catchphrase “May the 4th be with you.”
Folsom Police shared a photo of a stormtrooper on a police motorcycle.
ALSO: California Legislature Declares May 4 ‘Star Wars Day’
Not to be outdone, the Rio Vista Fire Department tweeted a picture of two stormtroopers and Darth Vader in front of a city fire truck. Today is also International Firefighters Day.
The Truckee Police department went with a Jedi theme, sharing a photo of Yoda asking drivers to drive safely.