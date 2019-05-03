ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The new Elk Grove Aquatics Center is set to open later this month. It features three pools, a lazy river, dual waterslides, and the largest competition pool in Elk Grove.

The center will deliver Elk Grove’s first new public pools in more than a decade. Officials say the $42 million public facilities was constructed by the CIty and will be operated by the Consumnes Community Services District Parks and Recreation Department.

The grand opening is set for May 25.