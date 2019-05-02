



SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – May the fourth officially be with you.

The California Legislature voted Thursday to declare May 4 “Star Wars Day” in honor of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month centered on the franchise.

It’s a play on the Star Wars’ phrase “may the force be with you.” The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says it’s the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually.

The Assembly drafted the Resolution in advance of Disneyland’s new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” set to open May 31, 2019. The new land cost $1 billion and will add 1,400 permanent jobs.

The resolution reads, in part:

“Resolved by the Assembly of the State of California, the Senate thereof concurring, That the Legislature recognizes the Star Wars franchise upon the celebration of the opening of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” the largest single site expansion to date of Disneyland Park, and commends the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney Company for their decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond; and be it further Resolved, That the Legislature declares May 4, 2019, as Star Wars Day.”

“Star Wars” was created by Modesto native George Lucas. The first film of the franchise was released in 1977.

