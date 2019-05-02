Menu
Question of the Day #2
Last time you did something challenging?
7 hours ago
Dina's Hikes: Lagoon Park Trail At Peña Adobe Regional Park
Dina Kupfer shows off a hike for the more ambitious hikers out there! (5/2/19)
7 hours ago
Big Day of Giving: Children's Museum
Ashley Williams is checking out what's going on at the Children's Museum on this Big Day of Giving.
7 hours ago
Solar-Powered Boat
Lori Wallace is checking out this eco-friendly student project!
7 hours ago
Exotic Plants New Location
Tina Macuha is checking out the new home for a one stop shop for your plant needs!
7 hours ago
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (5/2/19)
Wednesday's Show Info (5/1/19)
Tuesday's Show Info (4/30/19)
Monday's Show Info (4/29/19)
Sunday's Show Info (4/28/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
‘Chewbacca’ Actor Peter Mayhew, 74, Dies At Texas Home
May 2, 2019 at 3:58 pm