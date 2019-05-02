



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thursday is the Big Day of Giving, where Sacramento-area nonprofits try to raise as much money as possible in 24 hours.

Organizers say more than $30 million has been raised since the first Big Day of Giving back in 2013.

As of Tuesday morning, preliminary numbers show more than $1.7 million has already been raised through over 9,600 donations.

More than 600 Sacramento region nonprofits are participating in the event.

For a list of which nonprofits to donate to, head here: https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/.