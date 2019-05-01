Boy’s Bakery now at Milka Coffee
1501 G St.
Milka Coffee @milka_coffee
Boy’s Bakery @joeboybakes

Upper Crust Bakery
Ribbon Cutting Tonight
634 G Street
Davis
https://uppercrustbaking.com/

New West Sacramento Bike Trail
For more information on the Sycamore Trail Project , visit http://www.sycamoretrailwestsac.com/
For more information on May is Bike Month and to register for the challenge, visit http://www.mayisbikemonth.com.

Road Trip Organization
http://www.organizedjane.com
Instagram: @organizedjane

mjs project
May 1st and 2nd.
Hours open 8 a.m. -2:40 p.m.
UMHS classroom (h16). FREE

FARMERS’ MARKET
Open Today-Oct. 30
10am-1:30 pm
Cesar Chavez Plaza, 10th & J streets
More Info: 916-442-8575
https://www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/farmers-market/

Dr. Mandee Walia, Author, “Lose That Impossible Belly Fat!”
http://losethatimpossiblebellyfat.com/

Jordan Blair, Executive Director, SRBX Education Foundation
https://www.srbx.org/foundation.html

Costanza’s
2107 L St.

Utterly Fun Beer Run
Sat, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM PDT

THAI The House of Authentic Ingredients
4701 H St.
Sacramento
916.942.9008
http://www.thaiatsac.com/

Monika Janae
http://www.monikajanae.com

School Garden Program Helps Students Grow in Rancho Cordova
http://www.CityofRanchoCordova.org

Little Relics
24th and K St. in Midtown
http://www.littlerelics.com

EAST SAC GARDEN TOUR
GARDENS IN EAST SACRAMENTO
MAY 11 & 12
$20 PER PERSON
*nonprofit for David Lubin Elementary
http://www.eastsacgardentour.com

