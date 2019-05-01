



– Starbucks is recalling nearly a quarter million coffee presses due to a faulty knob that could cut users.

The Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Press was sold in Starbucks stores and online from November 2016 through January 2019 and cost $20. Nine people, including one in Canada, report the plunger’s knob broke off and caused a cut or puncture.

The 8-cup coffee press has a cylindrical glass beaker, a screen, and a plunger held together by a plastic dark gray frame. It has a locking lid and a light gray handle and knob. It measures about nine inches tall and four inches across.

The recalled product has a SKU number 011063549 printed on a white label on the bottom of the base. The bottom of the dark gray plastic base has Bodum and Made in Portugal embossed on it.

Customers who have a recalled Bodum + Starbucks Coffee Press should stop using it immediately and contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return it and get a full refund. Customers can not return the product in-store.