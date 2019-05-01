



One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, Old Ironsides, is up for sale.

The bar has remained family owned and operated since it opened back in 1934 by William “Bill” Bordisso. He was the first person to obtain a liquor license in Sacramento after the end of prohibition, according to the bar’s website.

In the 1960s, businessmen made what was called the “three martini lunch” a famous practice and Old Ironsides coined the “five martini lunch”, which was not for the meek.

The family that owns the bar says they’re ready to step away.

Over the years, the bar has seen some major acts including comedians Jay Mohr, Aisha Tyler, and Johnny Steele.

They’ve also reportedly hosted noteworthy bands, including Sublime, Oleander, Death Cab for Cutie, Everclear, and Cake.

The is said to be one of the best places to see indie rock in Sacramento.