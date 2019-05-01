



— Walmart wants to hire more than 100 new drivers in the Sacramento area.

They are planning to add a “first of its kind” transportation office in the McClellan Business Park. It will be a stand-alone hub with no distribution center attached. Drivers will start and end their week in McClellan.

“Just like myself, they have families at home right. So they want to see their loved ones as well as I do,” said Richard Prescott, a Walmart truck driver based out of Redding.

Leaders at the business park said this is going to be a big addition. Vice President of Marketing and Leasing Ken Giannotti said Walmart strategically chose Sacramento and they expect to fill millions of more square feet at the business park in years to come.

“We’re also seeing manufacturers that are choosing to relocate here from the bay area rather than jumping over to other states,” Giannotti said.

READ ALSO: After Backlash, Walmart Says They’ll Make ‘Every Effort’ To Keep Disabled Greeters

McClellan Business Park Chief Operating Officer Frank Meyers said Sacramento’s central location in the state provides easy access to the Bay Area and the southern part of the state.

“Sacramento is growing rapidly. McClellan business park has leased several million square feet over the last few years,” Meyers said.

Gianotti said lower housing prices in the Sacramento area attract companies and provide a better quality of life for their employees.

READ: New Pain At The Pump: Man Accused Of Stealing Gas From Unsuspecting Customers

This is a good location. We’re within two minutes of Interstate 80 and just a quick hop to Interstate 5 from 80,” he said.

There is more than 5 million square feet still available at the McClellan Business Park. Leaders say they already have big companies interested but can’t say who yet.

“People like to be here. It’s one of the prime destinations in the state for people to relocate to,” Meyers said.

Walmart is planning to pay new drivers an average salary of almost $90,000.